Ten million Ryanair seats offered in ‘largest ever’ sale.

Ryanair is set to put a staggering 10 million seats on sale. The seats will go on sale from only £29.99. This is said to be Ryanair’s largest ever sale.

The offer begins on Boxing Day and will run until January 31. The seats will be available for departures between April and September 2022. It is expected that the seats will be available for more than 4000 routes.

Dara Brady Ryanair’s marketing director commented: “We are delighted to announce our largest ever seat sale offering 10 million seats from just £29.99 for passengers to make the most of travel in 2022.

“As we draw to the end of 2021, our thoughts are focused on an exciting new year of travel having added over 560 new routes and opened 16 bases throughout the last 12 months.

“With air fares likely to increase in summer ’22 due to reduced capacity, we encourage all customers to book early and scoop up these lower fares.”

