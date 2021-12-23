Shocking CCTV shows killer chase victim with garden fork

Credit: Humberside Police

Shocking CCTV footage shows a killer chasing his victim with a garden fork. Moments later the killer plunges the garden fork into his victim’s head.

The killer was caught on CCTV as he chased his victim with a large spiked garden fork. Stephen Bellamy was viciously attacked by Stephen Beach in Lincolnshire in April. 33-year-old Bellamy died two days later. The attack was that vicious that a spike entered Bellamy’s brain.

Beach along the getaway driver Luke Teague has been found guilty of murder by Hull Crown Court.

Detective Superintendent Christine Calvert, of Humberside Police, commented after the verdict was given and said: “Firstly, I would like to acknowledge and commend the courage and strength Stephen Bellamy’s family have displayed throughout the course of this investigation and trial.

“This was a brutal and cowardly crime carried out by Beach and Teague and it will have understandably shocked and saddened the community. I hope these individuals are now facing a significant prison sentence, and this goes some way to providing closure for Stephen’s family, and offers reassurance to the community that the pair cannot cause any further harm.”

The pair are set to be sentenced in early January for the shocking crime.


Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

