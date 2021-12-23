Service of thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip to take place next spring

A service of thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip will be held in spring next year.

Buckingham Palace has announced that a service of thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip will be held in spring next year at Westminster Abbey.

It is understood that the guest list is being finalised and the date is still due to be confirmed.

The service is said to consist of family, friends, dignitaries and representatives of the charities and organisations with which Philip was associated.

Prince Philip, who was married to the Queen for 74 years, died in April at the age of 99.

Only 30 guests were permitted to attend his funeral service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle because of the Covid pandemic, with Thames Valley Police warning people to stay away because of the Covid restrictions that were in place.

Just a few people were in the town during the morning of the funeral, however, hundreds gathered outside the castle later in the day to pay their respects.