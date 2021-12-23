Richard Bacon laughs off cocaine ‘scandal’ as he hosts GMB

Richard Bacon laughs off cocaine ‘scandal’ as he hosts Good Morning Britain with Kate Garraway.

Back in the late 90s, the former Blue Peter presenter admitted that he had been in a nightclub and had taken cocaine. The star saw his contract terminated and he was forced to hand over his Blue Peter badge. The scandal popped up again on Thursday as he was hosting Good Morning Britain.

Andi Peters was set to take over at 9am and Richard, Andi and Kate were discussing what viewers would see later in the show. The Channel 4 gameshow I Literally Just Told You came up in conversation.

A clip of the show was shown and host Jimmy Carr asked a contestant: “We told you a gameshow and comedian was caught in a tax evasion scandal in 2012, what is his name?” The contestant incorrectly pointed to Richard.

After the clip Richard commented on GMB: “The answer is Jimmy Carr, just so we’re clear, just for tax purposes!

He jokingly added: “I have been caught in a scandal Andi, but not that one!”

Andi quickly replied: “Not that one, but you did have your very own!

“But now’s not the time or the place, so let me tell you what’s coming up on Lorraine this morning…”

After the cocaine scandal, it was thought that Richard would never work in television again but he has managed to make a successful career on TV and radio.

