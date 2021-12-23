President of Andalucia wants to accelerate booster jab rollout in all ages

The president of Andalucia, Juanma Moreno, stated at the recent meeting held between the regional presidents that he wants to accelerate the booster jab rollout in all ages.

This Wednesday, at the Conference of Presidents called by Pedro Sanchez to discuss the best way to deal with the sixth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the president of the Junta de Andalucia, Juanma Moreno, asked that the booster jab rollout be accelerated in all ages and that the communities receive more doses of pediatric vaccines for children aged 5 – 11.

Moreno stated that there are currently only enough pediatric vaccines in Andalucia for “four days and it would be a shame to halt the pediatric vaccination process because of a lack of doses”.

According to the information given by the Andalucian government to the Press, Moreno considered the Conference of Presidents “positive and opportune”, but also believed it had come about “late”. Moreno has indicated that the use of masks outdoors is a “good measure”, especially at crowded events.

At the Conference, he asked that the cumulative incidence stop being the main indicator for the basis of adopting new measures and that the pressure on hospitals be taken into account.

He also asked the president of the Spanish Government for a Pandemic Law, as the pandemic has been here for almost two years and “the lack of a basic state law has a double negative effect: a delay when it comes to applying new measures, as they always have to be validated, and disparity in the criteria of the courts in each territory”.

Moreno has also insisted on his request for a COVID fund for 2022. “The fact that we have had to hold this urgent Conference of Presidents to discuss how to deal with the pandemic is the best proof that we need a COVID fund,” he said.

