Linda Hall
No queue-jumping for Covid jabs in Alicante province hospitals
THE Generalitat instructed hospitals to give Covid vaccinations only by appointment.

Until the order was issued on December 22, the province’s hospitals were accepting allcomers eligible for a third booster jab but, as in the case of San Juan and Alicante General, they were swamped with would-be vaccinees, even those from other Health districts.

The regional Health department has made clear that boosters should be given according to age.  Most over-70s have now had their jab with the over-60s next in line, except in some areas where this has been completed, with the over-50s to follow.

