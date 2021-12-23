Morocco calls Spain a “threat” for failing to enforce COVID protocol at airports

Morocco has called Spain a “threat” for failing to enforce COVID protocol at airports and refuses to restart flights between the two countries.

The government of Morocco announced on Monday, December 20, that the Spanish authorities are checking neither passengers’ state of health nor their vaccination certificates “adequately and rigorously” during the boarding process.

According to a statement from the Moroccan Ministry of Health and Social Protection, Spain is a “threat” to the Moroccan population due to “not complying with health protocol against COVID-19” and has confirmed that they will not be resuming flights to Spain for the time being.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Morocco claims to have detected at least 19 cases of COVID in passengers travelling from Spain on private flights. The Spanish authorities’ checking of the state of passengers’ health at airports is “far from rigorous”, said the Moroccan Ministry.

This announcement was made after they announced that Portugal, and not Spain, would be the departure point for the repatriation of Moroccan citizens stranded in Europe.

The Moroccan authorities suspended direct flights to and from Morocco on November 29, after the detection of the omicron variant. Initially, the measure was intended to be in place for two weeks, but sources from the air transport sector confirmed an extension.

Spain has also recently been added to the United States’ list of “high-risk” countries.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.