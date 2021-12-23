Meghan and Harry reveal first photo of Lilibet in Christmas card

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released the first photo of baby Lilibet on their family Christmas card.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released the first photo of baby Lilibet on their family Christmas card today, December 23.

The couple can be seen smiling from ear to ear as Meghan holds up baby Lilibet and Harry sits with his arm around Archie.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Lilibet was born in June this year and this is the first photo the couple have released.

The festive card reads: “This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family.”

The image was taken by the Sussexes’ wedding photographer Alexi Lubomirski and the digital Christmas card was apparently sent to Harry and Meghan’s friends and family, the Sun reports.

The photo was taken during the family’s summer holiday in California.

The Sussex family are expected to celebrate Christmas in America again this year, despite some speculation that the Queen might finally get to meet Lilibet.

The Queen will be spending December 25 at Windsor Castle with Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, following the announcement that the monarch cancelled her traditional family lunch at her Sandringham estate for a second year due to Covid.