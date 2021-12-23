Malaga suspends Plaza de la Constitucion New Year’s Eve party again

The Plaza de la Constitucion New Year’s Eve party in Malaga has been suspended for the second consecutive year.

The Plaza de la Constitucion New Year’s Eve party in Malaga has been suspended for the second consecutive year as decided by the city council in light of the increase in infections in the province.

Teresa Porras, party councillor, has stressed that it is a “small space in which it is difficult for us to control crowds,” which is why the council has decided to suspend the party that they organise each year in the central square.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



However, she stressed that the chimes will be celebrated again as in 2020, with a broadcast of the Cathedral clock from the terrace of the AC hotel and it will also be broadcast on Canal Malaga so that residents can enjoy it.

As for the Cabalgatas, for now, they remain in their classic format despite the fact that the mayor pointed out this week the possibility of opting for “a static option in one or more points of the city.”

The mayor of Fiestas ensures that the classic route of the Parade is maintained, “maintaining current health regulations and with the chairs a metre and a half away.”

This regulation goes through the use of masks outdoors, as announced yesterday, December 23, by the President of the Government, Pedro Sanchez. The use of masks is difficult to maintain in an environment as small as the Plaza de la Constitucion, even more so when the grapes are being eaten to the sound of the chimes as tradition marks.