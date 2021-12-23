Major pro-wrestling t-shirt company suffers data breach, customers angry

Major pro-wrestling t-shirt company suffers data breach.

A MAJOR pro-wrestling t-shirt company suffers a data breach, leaving many of their customer’s angry following news that it happened at the beginning of November and they weren’t informed immediately.

According to Fightful, Pro Wrestling Tees was advised on November 1 that it had been the victim of a criminal malware cyber attack in which names and credit card info had been exposed to unauthorised third parties.

The company found no evidence that individual personal information was compromised, though a small number of credit card numbers had been.

However, despite the company knowing about the data breach at the beginning of November, it decided to MAIL customers informing them that they may have been affected – which angered some wrestling fans.

One angry customer wrote on Twitter: “So PWTees had a data breach, knew about it for like a month, then finally told people via mail instead of social media or email so they didn’t lose out on holiday orders? That’s pretty f*cked”.

The company, which designs t-shirts and merchandise for current and former professional wrestlers such as CM Punk and Stone Cold Steve Austin, confirmed that the breach “only affected Pro Wrestling Tees. ShopAEW, Global ShopAEW, All Elite Crate and Pro Wrestling Crate were not affected”.

The company said that it only send letters to customers who were affected by the breach and said the reason customers were not notified sooner was because it was part of an active federal investigation with law enforcement agencies. However, once the investigation was completed, letters were sent out directly to those affected.

Despite the explanation, many customers were left disappointed by the company’s approach.

One user posted the letter she received, stating that the breach caused her to shut down her card.

Another user revealed they were scammed out of $280 as a result of the breach, asking other customers to come forward to reveal how much they lost: “If you were affected by the Pro Wrestling Tees data breach, respond with how much money you were scammed out of due to it.

“I want this to illustrate that this isn’t just some isolated “no harm, no foul” thing. There’s no way to deny the impact of this, at this stage. $280 for me.”

One person wrote: “So someone breached Pro Wrestling Tees awhile ago and stole a bunch of credit card information, and PWTs decided to alert their customers by sending them a letter in the mail rather than addressing it immediately with e-mails and social media. Couldn’t lose those holiday sales.”

Another fan designed his own t-shirt after the incident:

