Latest Covid numbers in Spain



Pedro Sanchez, the President of the Government confirmed this Wednesday, December 22, during a press conference, that the cumulative incidence rate in Spain currently stands at 784 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants. This figure is 88.62 points more than Tuesday 21, the day with the highest number of infections since the pandemic began.

Mr Sanchez faced the media after presiding over the Conference of Presidents, a virtual videoconference with the Senate. This meeting had been called to address the situation generated by the recent spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain.

“We are facing a new wave caused by the new Omicron variant with different characteristics. It is more contagious, it spreads more, the infections are faster, but the evidence shows that cases are less serious, thanks to the important vaccination rates”, said the president.

The autonomous communities notified the Ministry of Health this Wednesday that 60,041 new cases of Covid had been recorded, 37,609 of them diagnosed in the last 24 hours.

These figures are higher than those of the corresponding day last week, when 27,140 positives were reported. Wednesday is the second consecutive day that a record number of infected has been reached in Spain.

The total number of infections in Spain has now risen to 5,645,095 since the start of the pandemic, according to official statistics. In the last 14 days, the cumulative incidence per 100,000 inhabitants stands at 784.20, compared to 695.38 yesterday. A total of 372,111 positives have been registered in the past two weeks.

According to data collected by the Ministry, 50 new deaths were added to this Wednesday’s report, compared to 77 last Wednesday. A total of 88,937 people with a positive diagnostic test have died since the pandemic started in Spain. In the last week, 251 people with a confirmed positive Covid diagnosis have died across the country.

Currently, there are 7,732 patients admitted for Covid throughout Spain (7,634 yesterday), and 1,466 in the ICU (1,472 yesterday). In the last 24 hours, there have been 1,118 admissions (1,010 yesterday), and 1,026 discharges (932 yesterday).

The occupancy rate of beds stands at 6.23 per cent (6.14 per cent yesterday), and in ICUs at 15.77 per cent (15.77 per cent yesterday).