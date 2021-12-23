Kate Garraway gives heartbreaking update on Derek Draper

Kate Garraway gives heartbreaking update on husband Derek Draper.

Good Morning Britain star Kate Garraway has shared heartbreaking details about Derek’s recovery. Kate has been looking after Derek since he returned home in April.

Speaking to Woman’s Own Kate commented: “This year, we have got him home – and fingers crossed we can keep him home.

“Of course, he’s not going to be putting on his Santa costume going out with Darcey for a father-and-daughter Christmas shop or the same with Billy.

“None of those things are on the horizon at the moment so it’s adjusting to a new normal but also grateful he’s here at all which we didn’t have at all last year and feared would never happen.”

Kate went on to add: “The dream would be to get Derek to Chorley. At the moment, moving him is a big problem: it’s exhausting for him.

“If not, maybe the Drapers could come to us for a big gathering, Covid permitting.

“And certainly I’ll be seeing the Garraways but my oven is broken so I’m not sure anyone wants to come to me.”

Kate recently appeared on Piers Morgan Life Stories. She tearfully revealed to Piers how lonely she is.

Kate explained: “There are lots of moments of joy in that, recognition, moments with the children where he definitely knows what they’re saying to him and remembers things.

“But there is no way of knowing what the future is and in the meantime, it’s a strange thing Piers…”

She tearfully told Piers: “I want him there and I want him back, but some days his presence reminds me the absence, so you can feel very lonely.

“I feel like I just want to talk to Derek. Even though I believe he’s there, he can’t be there in that same way.

“I love him more than ever by the way.”

