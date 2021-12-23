Javea opposes fishing cutbacks set by Brussels

JAVEA will ask the central government to seek consensus and ensure the economic viability of the fishing industry.

Mayor Jose Chulvi presented the motion demonstrating the municipality’s backing for the sector’s claims at the last plenary council meeting. It also voiced its rejection of Spain’s Cabinet approval for the EU fishing restrictions.

The new directives limit the number of days that boats will be allowed to fish and sets maximum quotas for the amount of the local red prawns that they will be allowed to catch.

The 6 per cent reduction in catches is the third in three years although it is still too early to assess the effect on the industry of the previous 10 per cent and 7.5 per cent cuts.

As in other coastal municipalities, the fishing industry plays an important part in Javea’s economy, generating direct and indirect jobs, Chulvi’s motion pointed out.

“It also plays an important part in our cultural, historic and tourist identity,” the mayor maintained.