Javea opposes fishing cutbacks set by Brussels

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Javea opposes fishing cutbacks set by Brussels
: ECONOMICALLY IMPORTANT: Javea’s mayor Jose Chulvi with a local trawler-owner Photo credit: Javea town hall

JAVEA will ask the central government to seek consensus and ensure the economic viability of the fishing industry.

Mayor Jose Chulvi presented the motion demonstrating the municipality’s backing for the sector’s claims at the last plenary council meeting.  It also voiced its rejection of Spain’s Cabinet approval for the EU fishing restrictions.

The new directives limit the number of days that boats will be allowed to fish and sets maximum quotas for the amount of the local red prawns that they will be allowed to catch.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The 6 per cent reduction in catches is the third in three years although it is still too early to assess the effect on the industry of the previous 10 per cent and 7.5 per cent cuts.

As in other coastal municipalities, the fishing industry plays an important part in Javea’s economy, generating direct and indirect jobs, Chulvi’s motion pointed out.

“It also plays an important part in our cultural, historic and tourist identity,” the mayor maintained.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here