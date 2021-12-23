Home in time for Christmas: Baby survives emergency C-section after mother got Covid.

A BABY is home in time for Christmas after she survives an emergency C-section at 32 weeks after her mother got Covid and had to be placed on a ventilator for 19 days.

Kaitlin Moore got COVID-19 and was placed on a ventilator for 19 days following the surgery while little baby Sofia was left in the NICU. However, now the little baby is finally home just in time for the holidays.

An update from the family on their GoFundMe page revealed that after 94 days as an inpatient at Riley Hospital in Indianapolis, USA, the family got the “absolute best early Christmas gift” when Sofia finally arrived home on December 21.

The family said: “We are over the moon with excitement and gratitude. What a blessing to finally have all our children under one roof!”

The donation page revealed that Sofia was taken to the children’s ward where they found a perforation in her intestine and she had to have colostomy surgery. Thankfully, she is on the mend.

Sofia joins brothers Leonardo and Matteo who are “so happy to have baby sister home and be with her in person.”

Apparently, Leo just adores her and is constantly wanting to hold her although Matteo is a little confused, the family said.

Currently, the GoFundMe page has received $3,780 in donations to help with Sofia’s recovery journey.

