Fuengirola beauty salon owner arrested for sexual harassment of five employees

A Fuengirola beauty salon owner has been arrested for the sexual harassment and coercion of five employees.

The National Police have arrested a 49-year-old man in Fuengirola for crimes against personal freedom and sexual integrity. The suspect, who runs various hair and beauty salons in the province of Malaga, reportedly sexually harassed and abused several employees.

The man is accused of punishing the women who rejected his sexual advances by giving them worse working conditions. The man is a repeat offender who already had a history of crimes of a similar nature. The victims stated that he asked to see them individually in the booths where beauty treatments are carried out, claiming that there was more privacy there and with the excuse of reviewing professional objectives.

Once they were alone, he made sexual advances and groped the women. When they rejected his advances, he began punishing them by making changes to their working conditions. According to the statements given to the Family and Women’s Assistance Unit (UFAM) of the National Police by the victims, the man punished the victims by forcing them to move to beauty salons with fewer customers, changing their shifts or assigning them less work.

These actions had a negative impact on the employees’ income, as most of their salary depends upon meeting the salon’s objectives.

The police took statements from five victims and one witness. The statements finally led to the man’s arrest for crimes against personal freedom and sexual integrity.

The suspect had already been investigated for similar offences in 2018 and 2020.

