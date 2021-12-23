Spanish tennis federation proposes Marbella as Davis Cup venue

The Royal Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET) has today, Thursday, December 23, reportedly proposed the Puente Romano Hotel Tennis Club in the Malaga city of Marbella, as the venue to host the Davis Cup Qualifier that the Spanish MAPFRE Tennis Team will play on March 4 and 5, 2022, against Romania.

This proposal must be approved by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) in the next few days to make the appointment official. By offering this venue, the RFET wants to pay a heartfelt tribute to the figure of the recently departed Manolo Santana, who died at his home in Marbella on December 11, aged 83

The Spanish tennis legend was linked to the Puente Romano Tennis Club, and Marbella, for more than 20 years, originally through his good friend Bjorn Borg.

A huge memorial event is being organised for Santana, who holds the record for the most appearances for Spain in the Davis Cup. He led the team that reached the first two finals in history, in 1965 and 1967.

Top national and international tennis stars will participate in this tribute, to be held in Marbella coinciding with the tie. It will be the fourth time that the Davis Cup has visited Marbella. It was previously in the Puerto Banus bullring, in 2009, and in the same Club Tenis Hotel Puente Romano in 1989, and again in 2018.

The winner of this tie will qualify for the 2022 Davis Cup Finals, which will debut a new format of 16 teams divided into 4 groups in 4 different venues. From this, the top 8 countries will contest the final phase, in a fifth location, yet to be designated, as reported by laopiniondemarbella.es.

