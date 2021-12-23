Costa Blanca tourism professionals urged to stand strong

CHRISTMAS RECEPTION: Hosbec’s Toni Mayor addresses politicians and tourism professionals Photo credit: Hosbec

TOURISM professionals must not lose heart or their strength, declared Toni Mayor, president of hoteliers’ association HOSBEC.

He was addressing 200 politicians, business-owners and executives who are prominent in the tourist industry during HOSBEC’s traditional Christmas reception.

Originally scheduled to be held at the Domingo Devesa centre in Benidorm, the venue was switched to the Oscar Espla auditorium in the Aiguera park owing to the Covid situation.

“Creating happiness and leading social and economic development is in our DNA,” the HOSBEC president told those present. “That makes us fine representatives of resilience and positivity.”

The Valencian Community’s tourism sector should not lose sight of the one certainty that was on the table, Mayor added: “Tourism is essential.”

The Hosbec president acknowledged that some things would not be the same as before but many would be unchanged.  “It is our responsibility to anticipate the new scenarios that could occur, doing so with the excellence and toughness that set us apart,” Mayor stressed.


He drew attention to the “inhuman” attitude of members of the regional government coalition who hope to introduce a tourist tax.

This would effectively drown a sector already up to its neck owing to Covid, he cautioned.

Mayor also declared that vaccination was the best way of co-existing with Covid.


“At some point before 2022 ends, the worst of the pandemic will be over and we shall have won the war against it,” he predicted. “But there are still some battles to be fought.”

