Cars raise food and funds for La Nucia’s animal shelter

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Cars raise food and funds for La Nucia's animal shelter
FUNDRAISER: Car Show collected half a ton of supplies for La Nucia’s animal shelter Photo credit: La Nucia town hall

FOUR HUNDRED classic, tuner and American cars helped to raise half a ton of supplies for La Nucia’s animal shelter.

The Car Show, organised by Club Almafra Racing and Butterfly Drift Photography, was held in the car park of the Camilo Cano sports complex and included motorcycle displays from Ruben Sevilla and Atila, known as the “Acrobat on Four Wheels.”

All of the money raised from the registration fees paid by participating vehicles from all over the Valencian Community, Murcia and Andalucia, were donated to La Nucia’s shelter, the Protectora de Animales.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

There were also donations of much-needed supplies of food, medication and other items for the animals from the participants and visitors.

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here