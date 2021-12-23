Cars raise food and funds for La Nucia’s animal shelter

FOUR HUNDRED classic, tuner and American cars helped to raise half a ton of supplies for La Nucia’s animal shelter.

The Car Show, organised by Club Almafra Racing and Butterfly Drift Photography, was held in the car park of the Camilo Cano sports complex and included motorcycle displays from Ruben Sevilla and Atila, known as the “Acrobat on Four Wheels.”

All of the money raised from the registration fees paid by participating vehicles from all over the Valencian Community, Murcia and Andalucia, were donated to La Nucia’s shelter, the Protectora de Animales.

There were also donations of much-needed supplies of food, medication and other items for the animals from the participants and visitors.