British man missing in Afghanistan after being taken at gunpoint by Taliban



Grant Bailey, a British man working for a Non-Government Organisation (NGO) in the Afghanistan capital of Kabul, has reportedly gone missing. He was allegedly snatched at gunpoint by the Taliban police last Saturday, December 18, during a security clampdown.

Foreign Office officials are said to be urgently trying to find out where Mr Bailey – a married man in his 50s – is being held. There have been fears voiced that he could be in one of the notorious prison complexes in Kabul.

It is believed that he had worked in Afghanistan previously, and returned again in September, after the Taliban took over. A British security source, speaking to the Daily Mirror, said Mr Bailey had not been heard of since last Saturday. “We were quite surprised he went back to Kabul after the western withdrawal, as the security situation there is obviously much worse”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



They continued, “Added to that, the Taliban government is making it very difficult for the few ex-pats working there, making it very difficult to travel. A lot of people are trying to get to the bottom of what has happened to him, where he is being held and under what charges”.

With the Asian country now under strict Taliban rule, it is known to not be the safest place for British citizens to set foot. After storming the capital last August, the Taliban’s resurgence sparked the withdrawal of all the western troops, along with their support staff, and Afghans who had aided them over the 20 years in the country, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.