Breaking: Two Boxing Day Premier League games have been postponed.

BREAKING NEWS – Two Boxing Day Premier League games have been postponed, according to statements released on December 23.

Watford vs Wolves on Boxing Day has been postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases in the Watford squad and Liverpool vs Leeds United has also been postponed.

A statement from the Premier League reads: “The Board concluded that Leeds United will not be able to fulfil their fixture this weekend due to the number of players with COVID-19, injuries and illness. The club’s training ground has also been closed after consultation with the UK Health Security Agency and the Premier League.

“Watford FC continues to have an insufficient number of players to field a team after their game against Crystal Palace FC last Saturday was postponed following a COVID-19 outbreak. Due to players coming out of isolation, it is fully expected Watford will be available for their fixture on Tuesday 28 December, against West Ham United.

“The Board assesses applications to postpone matches on a case-by-case basis, based on existing rules and adapted COVID-19 postponement guidance introduced to clubs in light of the new Omicron variant.”

“The health and wellbeing of all concerned remains our priority and the League will continue to monitor and reflect public health guidance, always proceeding with caution. In light of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Premier League has reintroduced Emergency Measures.”

Leeds FC said in a statement: “We are disappointed to confirm that our Boxing Day fixture with Liverpool has been postponed following five new positive COVID cases within the first-team squad and staff. All of the cases we have experienced are asymptomatic which we believe is due to our high vaccine take up.

The positive cases, combined with our well documented injury issues, means that we would not have enough recognised first-team players to meet the Premier League requirements for the fixture.

The training ground at Thorp Arch will be closed for a period of two days on the advice of Public Health England.

We would like to thank the Premier League for the support and advice they have provided during this period.”

In a statement, Liverpool FC wrote: “We can confirm our fixture with Leeds United at Anfield on December 26 has been postponed.

“The Boxing Day encounter will be rescheduled after the Premier League ruled it was unable to go ahead following the number of positive COVID-19 cases within the Leeds squad.”

