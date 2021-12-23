Breaking: The Queen WILL welcome guests on Christmas Day.

FOLLOWING fears that The Queen would have to cancel more plans this Christmas, it has just been confirmed that the 95-year-old WILL welcome guests on Christmas Day.

According to a royal spokesperson, Prince Charles and Camilla will be joining The Queen at Windsor for Xmas festivities this year.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Plans had been thrown into disarray after The Queen was forced to cancel her pre-Christmas dinner at Windsor due to rising coronavirus cases.

But a Clarence House spokesman confirmed today (December 23): “The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will be with Her Majesty The Queen on Christmas Day.”

The news will come as a boost to the elderly monarch who was hit by news last night (December 22) that Princess Anne, 71, and Sir Timothy Lawrence, 66, were self-isolating this Christmas at their country estate, Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire after Sir Timothy has tested positive for Coronavirus.

According to the Daily Mail, The Queen and her son are likely to be joined by Prince Andrew and his former wife, Sarah, Duchess of York, plus their two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex are also expected to be there, with their children, James, Viscount Severn, and Lady Louise.

The news was welcomed with some funny comments on social media.

One user on Twitter wrote: “Breaking News: I’ll be with my family on Xmas day, can you please post this so everyone knows.”

Another wrote: “Breaking – Man and wife spend Christmas with his mum.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.