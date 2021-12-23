Breaking: More than 100 vehicles involved in horror pileup on Wisconsin motorway.

BREAKING NEWS – More than 100 vehicles have been involved in a horror pileup on a motorway in Wisconsin, USA on Thursday, December 23.

Overturned semi-trucks burst into flames during the horror crash on the I-94 from Osseo to Northfield in west-central Wisconsin. Icy conditions have been blamed for the terrifying incident.

“There is a massive crash involving many vehicles both directions Northfield to Osseo and Osseo to Northfield,” the Jackson County Sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “Emergency vehicles need to be able to get to the scene.”

Medical helicopters were requested to attend the pileup as multiple semi-trucks are believed to be on fire with cars pinned underneath. Dispatchers described the scene as “too many vehicles to count,” per Channel 3000.

The sheriff’s office also said: “The Jackson County Emergency Dispatch Centre would like to report that all primary and secondary roads in our county are ice-covered and slippery.

“We would like to remind everyone, if at all possible, for your safety please salty home and limit travel as needed.”

The Wisconsin State Patrol said a number of crashes and run-offs were being investigated between mile markers 37 and 97. It is not yet known how people have sustained injuries from the huge crash.

EAU CLAIRE POST- Icy conditions along I-94 in Jackson, Eau Claire, and Dunn Counties. Check @511WI for latest travel conditions.

Freezing rain caused icy / hazardous road conditions this morning. ￼WSP is investigating a number of crashes/run-offs between mile markers 97-37. pic.twitter.com/G84j1ZFmR4 — WI State Patrol (@wistatepatrol) December 23, 2021

One Twitter user wrote: “Prayers for all of those affected by the pile-up in Northern Wisconsin! So heartbreaking!”

HAPPENING NOW: A pileup reportedly involving more than 100 vehicles has occurred on icy roads in Jackson County, Wisconsin. https://t.co/xgipMR0C6N pic.twitter.com/TLXlAmAMl1 — Mike Saccone (@mikesacconetv) December 23, 2021

Daylight images of the pileup, courtesy of the Wisconsin State Patrol. pic.twitter.com/oPnfZDZ6N1 — Sean Breslin (@Sean_Breslin) December 23, 2021

