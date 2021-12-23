Boxing announcer David Diamante critically injured after horror motorcycle crash. The accident left David with three spinal fractures.

David Diamante, 50, was involved in a horror motorcycle crash on Brooklyn’s Third Avenue. He will have to learn to walk again after suffering from three spinal fractures. David was rushed to NYU Langone Health to receive emergency medical treatment for his injuries.

Along with the spinal injuries David damaged his right knee also broke several ribs. The boxing announcer has already undergone a five-hour surgery after being admitted to the hospital. Reportedly he has had cadaver parts used on his spine. The surgery also entailed multiple rods and nine screws.

David is remaining positive despite his shocking injuries. Speaking to BoxingScene he explained: “It’s going to be a tough road.

“It’s a bad injury and getting better will take some time. This will be a struggle.”

He went on to add: “I’ll have to learn to walk again, and right now there’s a risk of complications.

“But I have a positive attitude and will be back as soon as possible.”

During the past 15 years, David has been seen at a multitude of boxing events as well as Muy Thai and MMA events.

