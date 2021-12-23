Balearics to extend the Covid passport to establishments with capacity under 50

Balearics to extend the Covid passport to establishments with a capacity under 50



The Government of the Balearics today, Thursday, December 23, announced that it will extend the obligation of the Covid passport to bars and restaurants in the Community with interior capacity for less than 50 people.

As reported by Diario de Mallorca, the regional executive will announce this morning the new measures to deal with the pandemic. With the allegedly more contagious Omicron variant spreading rapidly in the islands, this decision has been taken to try and halt the rising number of infections.

This measure must first be endorsed by the Superior Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands (TSJB) before it can enter into force. If ratified, then the Covid passport will be requested from customers wanting to enter small restaurants and bars that have an interior capacity for less than 50 persons.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The mandatory return of facemasks will be approved after it was announced yesterday, Wednesday 22, by Pedro Sanchez, the President of the Government.

In addition, the Armengol executive will approve compulsory vaccinations for all athletes over 12 years old, and those who attend stadiums. This measure will again have to be endorsed by the TSJB before being applied. All measures have been taken with the agreement of employers and unions, as reported by laopiniondemallorca.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.