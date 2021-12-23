Baha Irish Whiskey Cup draw, ‘big guns’ avoid each other

THE cup draw took place on December 14, with the two ‘big guns’ Malaga and Walking Dead A teams avoiding each other. Both landed ties against B League teams which could be an easy passage to the finals.The draw wasn’t kind to the B League teams with all three being drawn away to A teams.

The Baha Irish Whiskey Cup Second Round:

Aston Viñuela A v Malaga B

Walking Dead A v Calahonda WFS

Malaga A v Aston Viñuela B or Nerja Nomads B.

Ties will be played on or before January 17, 2022.

Newcomers Boca Seniors of Competa played their first competitive matches on Sunday, December 19 in the Cooltec Christmas Cup at the Parque Verano, home to Nerja Nomads. Aston Viñuela made up the threesome.

The Nomads and the newcomers played an end-to-end match with the Nomads prevailing 6-3. The second match saw old rivals Nomads and Viñuela clash with the visitors dominating a 5-2 win to take revenge for the home league defeat in November.

The third game saw Competa squander several good chances in a 2-0 defeat to Viñuela who claimed the Cooltec Christmas Cup, presented by Keith Bucknell of Cooltec. It was encouraging to see each team had a female player in their ranks.

Finally, the Walking Football Association of Iberia expanded to 18 clubs with the addition of the Torrox Tornadoes who look well set with 82 members and excellent facilities.

Preparations are already well ahead for application to join the league and cup competitions next season.