A Mediterranean oasis for Denia’s most central street

THE site of a former health centre in Denia’s Calle Marques de Campo will become a Mediterranean oasis.

The design by architect Carlos Chacon and his business associate Jose de Villar was chosen from 15 submitted to Denia town hall.

Chacon, who has links with the town through his forebears, is familiar with Denia and has made many visits over the years. He clearly remember,s and was inspired by, La Rosaleda, he explained.

“We investigated its history and found that it had been an open-air cinema as well as a dance hall, skating rink and many other things besides,” Chacon said, explaining that he and De Villar wanted to bring this diversity to their design.

When the Marques de Campo building was demolished, residents were asked to choose how the site should be used, opting for a Mediterranean-style open space with plenty of shade in the summer and easily-maintained native plants and trees.

All 15 designs will be on show at Casa de la Marquesa Valero de Palma until January 30, Denia’s mayor Vicent Grimalt announced. He also emphasised Denia’s transformation in recent years: “The local population’s direct participation in decisions has set out the guidelines for the project,” he said.