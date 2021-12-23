A Mediterranean oasis for Denia’s most central street

TRANSFORMATION: Carlos Chacon and Jose Villar’s design for the site of the old Ambulatorio Photo credit: Denia town hall

THE site of a former health centre in Denia’s Calle Marques de Campo will become a Mediterranean oasis.

The design by architect Carlos Chacon and his business associate Jose de Villar was chosen from 15 submitted to Denia town hall.

Chacon, who has links with the town through his forebears, is familiar with Denia and has made many visits over the years. He clearly remember,s and was inspired by, La Rosaleda, he explained.

“We investigated its history and found that it had been an open-air cinema as well as a dance hall, skating rink and many other things besides,” Chacon said, explaining that he and De Villar wanted to bring this diversity to their design.

When the Marques de Campo building was demolished, residents were asked to choose how the site should be used, opting for a Mediterranean-style open space with plenty of shade in the summer and easily-maintained native plants and trees.

All 15 designs will be on show at Casa de la Marquesa Valero de Palma until January 30, Denia’s mayor Vicent Grimalt announced.  He also emphasised Denia’s transformation in recent years:  “The local population’s direct participation in decisions has set out the guidelines for the project,” he said.


 

Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

