A caring hand to help you through Spain’s red tape

IF you have been looking for a health insurance policy in Spain, whether it is for your residencia application or to protect your health while living abroad, you may have felt overwhelmed by the red tape involved in getting an insurance policy.

Trish Bryson is an expert English-speaking specialist in health insurance who will guide you through every step of the process of finding exactly the right policy for your needs and is always available to contact about your health insurance.

Her personalised service offers advice on how the policy you choose can benefit you, especially when it comes to your choice of doctor.

Working with major health insurers SALUS, Trish’s policies offer access to the largest choice of foreign language speaking doctors on the Costa Blanca, with most speaking English.

Meanwhile, the English-speaking staff at the main office are able to attend to clients in their own language when they have a health issue, something not commonly offered by Spanish health insurers.

Trish’s comprehensive health insurance policies all offer a well woman or well man check every year as well as basic dental cover, free travel insurance cover up to €12,000 for 60 days travel a year, second medical opinions, and no limits on the number of doctor or specialist consultations. Her two top policies are even excess-free.

Even better, all policies are guaranteed for life after the first year and their premiums are index linked annually at renewal, nominally maximum between 1 per cent and 2 per cent, and they do not increase premiums because of exceptional usage.

Trish’s policies are also offered in several languages, including Spanish, English and German, making them the perfect choice for British nationals living in Spain.

To begin protecting your health in Spain with a policy that has been personalised to your needs and which will offer you English-speaking doctors, contact Trish Bryson today on 609 954 440 or at [email protected].