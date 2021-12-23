Best festive films to stream on Netflix this Christmas

It’s easier than ever to watch your favourite films with so many streaming services, and Netflix has a great variety this Christmas!

Netflix have a great variety of Christmas films on its platform this year, from comedy to romantic, family favourites to horror – here’s a selection of some of the best!

Family favourite: Jack Frost

A classic starring Michael Keaton – I remember watching this in the cinema! A bit of a tearjerker but a nice family watch, a father who keeps letting his son down dies in a car accident and returns a year later as a snowman to try and make amends before he is gone forever.

Family Comedy: Deck the Halls

This movie is a great family comedy and boasts quite an impressive cast including Matthew Broderick, Danny DeVito and Kristen Davis. Two neighbours try and outdo each other with their Christmas decorations – a ridiculous plot but a lot of laughs.

Romantic Comedy: Love Actually

An amazing cast including Hugh Grant, Colin Firth and Emma Thompson, Love Actually is a firm romantic comedy favourite that follows eight couples in London as they deal with heartbreak and love.

Romantic: The Holiday

Another great cast including Kate Winslet, Jack Black, Cameron Diaz and Jude Law, The Holiday follows two single women who swap homes – and lives – and fall in love.

Horror: Krampus

Starring Toni Collette, a boy summons a festive demon to his family home, causing a chaotic Christmas for everyone involved.