Woman falls to death walking dog on notoriously dangerous peak near Snowdon

A woman has fallen to her death on one of Snowdonia’s most notoriously dangerous ridges while walking her dog.

The accident happened on Crib Goch, which is described as a “knife-edge” ridge, while walking with her dog and partner on Sunday, December 19.

The ridge is 923 metres above sea level and is one of the wettest spots in the UK. Its name translates to ‘red ridge.’

Reports say the woman’s partner and others on the peak who heard shouting alerted rescuers.

A coastguard rescue helicopter was sent from Caernarfon and the Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team escorted the woman’s partner down the mountain to safety.

An appeal was later launched by North Wales Police to find a missing black and tan Collie cross dog, which is understood to belong to the woman.

The dog has since been found with the help of rescue volunteers.

The rescue team have warned Christmas walkers and climbers to take care when climbing in Crib Goch over the festive season.

They said: “Please be careful in this area as it can be very hazardous.”

Volunteers have previously said Crib Goch is “extremely dangerous and should not be attempted by novice walkers.”