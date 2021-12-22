UK Government brings in new self-isolation rules



The government has announced a change this morning, Wednesday, December 22, to the way that self-isolation testing will now work. As of today, vaccinated people who can show a negative lateral flow test result on days six and seven, do not need to complete the previous full ten days quarantine.

This measure comes after recent tests conducted by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). Analysis of the test results revealed that showing two lateral flow test negatives after seven days, had almost the same effect as a ten-day quarantine without any testing.

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary said, “We want to reduce the disruption from Covid-19 to people’s everyday lives. Following advice from our clinical experts, we are reducing the self-isolation period from 10 days to seven, if you test negative on a lateral flow test for two days running”.

These tests can give a result in 15 to 30 minutes, and are provided free by the NHS. A UKHSA spokesperson was quick to add though, that those who leave isolation after the seven days were still strongly advised to limit their contact with others.

This includes avoiding spaces that are poorly ventilated, minimising contact with vulnerable people, and working from home where possible. UKHSA also pointed out that the two negative lateral flow results must be produced 24 hours apart.

“The new approach reflects the latest evidence on how long cases transmit the virus for, and supports essential public services and supply chains over the winter, while still limiting the spread of the virus”, the UKHSA spokesperson commented, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

