Train chaos and cancellations over Christmas in UK

Train chaos is hitting the UK as services across the country are being cancelled in the run-up to Christmas and rising numbers of staff test positive for Covid.

Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, LNER, Scotrail and West Midlands Railway have all announced cancellations.

Over 90,000 people tested positive for Covid at the beginning of this week, however, it is thought that numbers are actually higher than this figure.

Rail Delivery Group says that over the past week 5.2 per cent of trains were cancelled, compared to an average of 2.9 per cent.

LNER, which runs services on the East Coast main line, is operating an amended timetable in the week before Christmas because of the number of absent drivers and train managers. Sixteen services are being cancelled each day.

Routes between London King’s Cross and Leeds, and London King’s Cross and Lincoln were affected today, December 22.

A spokesperson for LNER said services were being reduced “as a result of an increase in the number of our staff self-isolating due to Covid.”

Northern, which runs services across the North of England, is also warning that passenger “services are being affected by the impacts of Covid and unavailability of train crew,” saying there may be cancellations at short notice.

Avanti West Coast, West Midlands Railway and CrossCountry are also experiencing disruption due to staff shortages.

Customers have been urged to check for any last minute amendments.