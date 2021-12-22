Team GB Winter Olympian AJ Rosen dies aged 37.

TEAM GB Winter Olympian Adam “AJ” Rosen dies aged 37 after a “ferocious battle” with cancer.

Rosen, who competed in the luge event at three different Winter Olympic Games – 2006, 2010 and 2018 – died on Sunday, December 19 after a “ferocious battle” with the disease.

During his luge career, the athlete recorded Britain’s best-ever finish at a World Cup when he finished sixth at the Viessman Luge World Cup in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, during the 2008-09 season.

British Olympic Association chief executive Andy Anson said: “The British Olympic Association is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Adam ‘AJ’ Rosen.

“A three-time Olympian competing in luge, AJ was often the sole representative from his sport for Team GB, but his infectious smile and warm personality made him a highly valued member of any Team GB delegation he was a part of.

“Our thoughts and condolences go to AJ’s family, loved ones and his sporting friends and colleagues.”

Luge GB paid tribute, tweeting: “With great sadness, we announce that 3x Team GB Olympian AJ Rosen passed away this morning following a ferocious battle against cancer.

“AJ was not only one of the greatest ever GB Luge Olympians, but he was also the friendliest and most down-to-earth person you could ever wish to meet.”

AJ held dual US-British citizenship after being born in New York and was a part-time music entrepreneur. His younger brother Brett plays baseball for the Great Britain national baseball team.

He finished 16th in the men’s singles event at both the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, out of 36 competitors, and the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, out of 38 competitors. He finished in 22nd place at the 2018 Winter Olympics after failing to qualify for the 2014 games.

His best finish at the FIL World Luge Championships was 24th in the men’s singles event at Igls in 2007.

