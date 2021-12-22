Football fans won’t be pleased to hear that the Premiership clubs back fixture reshuffle after fan limit bombshell. It is believed that 10 of the 12 clubs are in favour of the change, although it is understood that Rangers are not one of them.

Traditionally the Scottish league take a break over the harshest winter months however that is being questioned following the news that the Scottish Government will limit attendance to 500 fans a game from Boxing Day for three weeks.

This news has come as a hammer blow not only for fans but also for clubs, with the January 2nd games the biggest on the Scottish football calendar, especially as the big derby is due to played this time on that date. The Rangers Celtic game typically draws upwards of 50,000 fans, clearly a big day for fans and financially for the clubs.

A number of clubs have called for a rethink of the winter break that is due to begin on January 3, and for matches to be rescheduled. According to the Scottish Sun, Dundee, Dundee United, Hearts, St Johnstone and St Mirren are also in favour of moving the break if logistics allow.

Making the change is not as simple as it sounds though, with a majority club decision required as it would the support of Sky Sports who hold the television rights.

Many fans will be waking up today to the news that most of the Premiership clubs back fixture reshuffle after fan limit bombshell. Some are already unhappy with Covid-19 restrictions and this will do little to please them.

