Portuguese lorry driver dead after migrant attack.

A PORTUGUESE lorry driver was left for dead after a migrant attack at a rest area along the A16 motorway in Calais, France, on Sunday, December 19.

The incident took place at the rest area in Beuvrequen, which is known for migrants looking for vehicles to help them gain entry to the UK.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to information provided by the public prosecutor in Boulogne-sur-Mer, emergency services were called to the scene at around 10.30 pm by the co-driver of the lorry.

The 48-year-old lorry driver is said to have been attacked by three migrants trying to enter his lorry which then led to an altercation, with one of the migrants allegedly punching him.

Around five minutes after getting into the fight, the Portuguese lorry driver then suffered a heart attack. He then lost consciousness and died on the spot.

According to France Bleu, the driver was taking heart medication, was overweight and also smoked.

Local investigations into the full details of the incident are still underway, with officials saying the driver had reported the migrants on his trailer to the police.

An investigation was opened for “fatal blows and violence resulting in death without intention to kill”, according to the Mirror.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.