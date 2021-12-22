Passengers stranded on BA flight as pilot tests positive for Covid

Passengers in the UK were left waiting for over half a day after their pilot announced he had tested positive for Covid.

Three videos shared by English hockey player Darcy Bourne went viral on TikTok, one of which captures the moment that the pilot of the British Airways flight can be heard telling his passengers that he had tested positive.

“What we’re currently doing is looking for another pilot to take my place and that process is ongoing, but it’s not going to happen quickly and at the moment we have got people in the process of trying to find someone,” the pilot said over the in-flight intercom. According to Stuff, the announcement came just moments after the flight pushed back from the gate.

Bourne tells her followers in another TikTok video that all passengers were evacuated from the plane after five hours of waiting, they were also given food vouchers worth £4 and were told to wait in the departure lounge.

Passengers were later able to reboard the light after it was confirmed that the pilot’s test was actually a false positive.