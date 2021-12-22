Microchip implants being developed to confirm your Covid status

Microchip implants are being developed that will confirm your Covid status



Like something out of a sci-fi movie, microchips are reportedly under development that will be able to confirm your current Covid vaccine status. A Swedish technology startup company called Epicenter, located in Stockholm, is said to be creating a microchip that can be implanted under human skin.

According to a tweet by the South China Morning Post, these chips – which are the size of a grain of rice, and are embedded under your arm, or between the index finger and thumb – can subsequently send data on your current status of vaccination, using technology known as “near-field communication” (NFC)

In their tweet is a video, explaining exactly how the process operates. The video begins with footage of a human arm being scanned with a mobile phone. “Imagine showing your Covid-19 passport with just a flash of your arm”, says the audio.

Hannes Sjoblad, Epicenter’s Chief Disruption Officer, goes on to explain how the system uses the same technology that is built into contactless card readers, and how the chip contacts the NFC. This is similar to those in a smartphone.

“Implants are a very versatile technology that can be used for many different things”, says Sjoblad as the video continues. “Right now it is very convenient to have a COVID passport always accessible on your implant.”

These chips can be used to store other data such as passports, identifications documents, business cards, and medical records. The implant reportedly costs around $100 (€88.60).

The tweet, which you can view below, received a mixed bag of reviews by Twitter users online, with one commenting, “This is exactly why people don’t want to be vaccinated”, while another joked, “I’m old enough to remember when this was a conspiracy theory”, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

