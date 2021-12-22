Meghan Markle could give evidence in Prince Andrew’s sex case, according to Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s lawyer.

Lawyer David Boies reportedly believes that Meghan could be called on to give evidence as she has “important knowledge” about Prince Andrew. He also believes that she will “tell the truth”.

Prince Andrew is being sued by Giuffre who alleges that she was sexually assaulted by him when she was only 17 years old. She claims that the Royal was introduced to her by paedophile Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. The Duke of York has denied all claims against him.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Speaking to The Daily Beast, Boies revealed that Meghan may be called on to give evidence. He commented: “She is somebody we can count on to tell the truth.”

He also explained that as Meghan lives in the US: “we have jurisdiction over her” and “at least for a period of time, was a close associate of Prince Andrew”.

Boies added that Meghan is: “in a position to perhaps have seen what he did, and perhaps if not to have seen what he did to have heard people talk about it”.

“Because of her past association with him, she may very well have important knowledge, and will certainly have some knowledge.”

According to reports, Prince Andrew believes a settlement between Epstein and Virginia could prove he is innocent if it is made public. It is expected that the agreement will be released in early January.

If the settlement does not prove Prince Andrew innocent, then he could give evidence. Boies commented: “Andrew will be forced to give evidence under oath. He has no way of escaping that,”

“We would likely take one or two depositions of people close to Andrew who would have knowledge of his actions.

“That might include his ex-wife. It could possibly be his brother.”

“I don’t think, out of respect and deference, and her age, we would seek to depose the queen.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.