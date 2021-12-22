Max Verstappen could quit F1

According to a report by The Independent, the new Formula One world champion, Max Verstappen, could quit his role with the Red Bull team should his engineer Gianpiero Lambiase ever leave them.

The Dutchman has had the engineer in his corner constantly throughout his charge to this year’s F1 title. He has even reportedly told Lambiase that he could contemplate quitting driving at the top level should he ever leave as a Red Bull engineer.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Speaking with Ziggo Sport, Verstappen told them, “I have said to him, I only work with him. As soon as he stops, I stop too. Of course, we can be pretty strict with each other sometimes, but I want that too. He has to tell me when I’m being a jerk and I have to tell him. I always told him that”.

Adding, “He can tell me that on the radio as well, but it’s been going really well lately. The last few years I tried to be the engineer and he tried to be the driver”.

These pair have clearly formed a very strong bond, both on and off the race track, with the Dutch driver previously praising Lambiase’s calming influence on him during races. It was a bond that surely helped the 24-year-old Verstappen along the way to gaining his first Formula One world championship.

Red Bull will surely be aware of the important role being played behind the scenes by their engineer, and hoping that the relationship stays as strong and influential as ever, as the team sets out in search of another world title next season, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.