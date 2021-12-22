Man swims 12 hours to shore after helicopter crash

Man swims nearly 12 hours to shore after a horrific helicopter crash.

On Tuesday, December 21, the Madagascar police minister beat all the odds and made it to shore after nearly 12 hours. The helicopter that he had been travelling in had crashed at sea. Serge Gellé made it out alive along with one other survivor. Two other people are still missing and are feared dead.

According to the maritime authority Jean-Edmond Randrianantenaina, the two survivors were discovered separately by locals on a beach at Mahambo in Madagascar.

He explained that the survivors had: “been separated at sea. They were not together.”

Gellé took to social media to post a video after he was rescued by locals. In the video, he commented: “I’m not going to die yet, thanks to God” and “to the villagers and fishermen of Mahambo”.

The 57-year-old minister added that he was not suffering from any injuries but was extremely cold. He added: “I will be able to return to work within 24 hours.”

General Ravoavy commented on Gellé’s survival and said: “He has always practiced sport with great endurance. And he has kept this rhythm even while being a minister, like a 30-year-old.

“He has a strong morale, he was thrown by the waves and he didn’t give up.”

Gellé had taken a seat cushion from the helicopter and used it to help him survive his ordeal.

