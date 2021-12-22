Louise Minchin stalker jailed for more than two years

A man who admitted stalking former BBC presenter Louise Minchin and her daughter has been jailed for over two years.

A man who admitted stalking former BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin and her daughter has been jailed for over two years.

Carl Davies, 44, was scheduled to stand trial, however, he later changed his plea and was sentenced to two years and eight months.

Davies, from Flintshire in North Wales, admitted to causing alarm or distress to Louise and her daughter in July last year by posting intimidating comments on social media.

He was sentenced today, December 22, at Mold Crown Court.

Judge Nicola Saffman told Davies his victims were still suffering “deep distress.”

“Everyone has heard the full, graphic and disturbing detail of the messages you sent to Louise Minchin and her daughter.”

“It is clear they believed you would carry out your threats because of the level of detail in your messages.”

“Louise Minchin says she may never feel safe again.”

Davis has previously been convicted of stalking Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts and was handed a suspended sentence.

The court heard Davies served in the armed forces in Iraq and had been living for many years with untreated post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).