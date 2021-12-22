Inmate found dead in his cell in Alhaurin de la Torre prison

An inmate in Alhaurin de la Torre prison has been found dead in his cell in the early hours of the morning.

The 51-year-old inmate from the Malaga Penitentiary, located in Alhaurin de la Torre, had recently entered the prison for theft.

He was found dead in his cell, with investigators saying that he died of natural causes, however, an autopsy will be carried out to confirm this, according to the association Your Abandonment Can Kill Me.

Another inmate had alerted officials of the death.

The workers’ association say that they denounce the “lack of personnel of the medical services” and security guards.

“There are not enough doctors, so there are no daily consultations either, they are only seen for emergencies, which causes tremendous chaos in the nursing department, which is overloaded with work.”

“They have few officials have to attend to the inmates, the emergencies, cures – and the health personnel is overwhelmed,” denounces the group, which advocates “extraordinary public offers of personnel to alleviate structural deficits.”