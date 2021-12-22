Four men charged over the shooting of a 27yo BLM activist Sasha Johnson

Four men have denied conspiracy to murder charges over the shooting of Sasha Johnson, a Black Lives Matter activist, earlier this year. Ms Johnson, 27, was left in a critical condition after being shot in the head in the early hours of 23 May, at a ‘silent disco’ house party in Peckham, South London.

She still receives hospital treatment and is in a “serious but stable” condition to this day, say Scotland Yard. Prince Dixon, 25, of Gravesend, Kent; Cameron Deriggs, 18, of Lewisham; and Troy Reid, 20, and Devonte Brown, 19, both of Southwark, are all charged with conspiracy to murder.

They are also all charged with possession of a handgun and ammunition with intent to endanger life, reports Sky News. The four men appeared at the Old Bailey via a video link set up from HMP Belmarsh and only spoke to confirm their names and enter their pleas. All four pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Mr Justice Sweeney informed the men that their six-week trial would start on 7 March next year after joining the hearing remotely from Manchester Crown Court. A pre-trial hearing will take place on 21 February and the defendants were further remanded into custody until the trial begins.

Sasha Johnson is a founding member of the Talking the Initiative Party and was a leading figure in the Black Lives Matter movement last Summer after the murder of George Floyd in the US. The Taking the Initiative Party is a political party registered in Britain. Their mission statement is “Focused on providing a voice for the British people who want to change Britain for the better”.

