Firefighters from the Cleveland Fire Brigade in Stockton, County Durham were called to a Tesco superstore on Monday, December 22nd after a pass-by noticed two children on their own in a car. It is not known how the children came to be in the car or who had left them there, but the Firefighters were called to help children trapped inside the car.

It is understood that the fire crew spent almost half an hour attempting to free the children who were locked inside and were unable to open the doors. After numerous attempts the crew were able to release the children at around 11:30 am.

Teeside Live who first reported the case have approached the Fire Service but have not been told the whereabouts of the children’s guardians, the age of the children or whether they have been taken into care.

The case is just one of many the fire brigade says they deal with daily, cases where had people been a little more careful could’ve been avoided.

The firefighters called to help children trapped inside car have once again issued a plea to be extra careful at this time of year, and in particular not to leave children unsupervised in vehicles.

