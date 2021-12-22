Denia Red Cross acknowledges the work of their volunteers

Denia Red Cross thanks its volunteers for their dedication to the population.

On Monday, December 20, 2021 Denia Red Cross gave the following special acknowledgement to its volunteers.

This year has been complicated for everyone due to the ongoing situation with COVID. In the Denia Red Cross we were lucky to be able to count on our marvellous team of volunteers. Everyone was essential during this period, but we would like to distinguish several who stand out for their dedication to the Red Cross and the city of Denia.

A special mention goes to:

Ariane Tritten: a special recognition and responsible for the ERIE programme (Immediate Response to Emergency).

Alfredo Moreno: a special recognition as our fixer (in relation to the elderly), driver and for his versatility in the different projects of the local assembly.

But we must also not forget the excellent work of:

Mari Pajaron: for the years devoted to the “aid in school work” youth programme.

Neil Weatherall: for his accompaniment of the elderly over the last two years.

Sandra Milena Granada: for her work in administration.

Toni Saorin: for her work in administration.

Vicente Contri Fayos: for his work in the food programme.

Paloma Ruiz: for her work in the hosting program.

Sandra Munoz Lopez: for her work in the employment programme.

Adeline Baudry: a mention for her work in reception.

Marc Asuncion: a mention for his work in training.

Maria del Mar Gabari Prados: a mention for her work with Women.

From the Denia Red Cross Assembly, we would like to thank each and every one of our volunteers for their work.

Thank you to all for making this possible.

Everyone together gives us strength.

