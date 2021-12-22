Daily Covid cases in UK exceed 100,000 cases for first time

Daily Covid cases in the UK have exceeded 100,000 for the first time since the pandemic began.

The latest figures from the government show that daily Covid cases in the UK have exceeded 100,000 today, December 21, for the first time since the pandemic began.

The 106,122 surpasses the previous record for daily infections, when 93,045 were recorded on 17 December.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Yesterday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that there would be no new restrictions brought in before Christmas.

However, he refused to rule out introducing new measures before the new year as Omicron spreads at speed across the country.

140 deaths have been reported within 28 days of testing positive for the virus, with today’s cases representing the highest daily reported cases since mass testing began in May 2020.

Recent days have seen record case numbers, with eight of the 10 highest daily totals for reported infections coming since December 15.

Today in England, the self-isolation period has been reduced from 10 days to seven if the person tests negative on days six and seven.

Meanwhile, vaccine advisers in the UK have recommended vulnerable children aged between five and 11 should be offered a low-dose of the vaccine, as well as boosters for 12 to 17-year-olds.

Today in Wales, Mark Drakeford announced further restrictions such as the rule of six and Nicola Sturgeon cancelled Hogmanay celebrations in Scotland yesterday.