Christmas: WHO warns that celebrating now could lead to people grieving later.

THE director-general of the World Health Organisation (WHO) warns that celebrating Christmas now could lead to people grieving later. The bleak message comes after Scotland cancelled the Hogmanay street party, as the world battles the new Omicron Covid variant.

Although not a fan of ‘big lockdowns’ due to the effect it has on people’s mental and physical well-being, WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that a Christmas “event cancelled is better than a life cancelled.”

“It’s better to cancel now and celebrate later than to celebrate now and grieve later,” he continued.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, December 21, Ghebreyesus said: “All of us are sick of this pandemic, all of us want to spend time with friends and family, all of us want to get back to normal.

“The fastest way to do this is for all of us, leaders and individuals, to make the difficult decisions that must be made to protect ourselves and others.

“In some cases, that will mean cancelling or delaying events.”

In related news, Scotland cancelled the Hogmanay street party in Edinburgh after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced new tougher restrictions in Scotland.

Due to the spread of the Omicron variant, Ms Sturgeon said on Tuesday, December 21, that football matches will be spectator-free with rules coming into place on Boxing Day.

