Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’s star Sally Ann Howes dies aged 91.

Sally Ann Howes died on Sunday at the age of 91. The star had previously replaced Julie Andrews on Broadway in My Fair Lady and was probably best known for her role in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

The actress was born in 1930 in London. She wowed fans on screen, stage and television for more than six decades. In 1963 she was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Lead Actress in a Musical.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Many people will remember her for her role as Truly Scrumptious in the 1968 children’s classic Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. She appeared alongside Dick Van Dyke in the movie.

Sally first appeared on screen in Thursday’s Child when she was just 12 years old. The role gained her a contract with Ealing Studios.

Despite her early film success, she headed to the theatre where she took on roles in Fancy Free and My Fair Lady.

Speaking to The Palm Beach Post, Sally previously commented: “I would have liked a film career, but I didn’t pursue it – I just loved connecting with an audience,”

“The theatre is a drug. The problem is that to be remembered, you have to do films.”

She was married multiple times including to Broadway composer Richard Adler and Douglas Rae.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.