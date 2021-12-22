Brit teen in a coma in Spain after holiday headache

A Brit teen is in a coma in Spain after a holiday headache turned out to be potentially fatal.

Jamie Doyle from Co Down had woken up suffering from a headache. Later on, he collapsed and was airlifted to hospital. Over the space of two days, he underwent two brain surgeries.

According to Belfast Live, when the 18-year-old had woken up that morning he had a severe headache. He was airlifted to a Gran Canaria hospital when Lanzarote medics realised how serious his condition was.

Jamie is set to spend the next 4 to 6 weeks in an induced coma before having further surgery. Jamie’s parents will miss their grandchild’s funeral to stay by Jamie’s side.

The young boxer’s cousin commented on the shocking events. Sara McNally explained: “They have another four sons at home who will be without their parents at Christmas.

“They will be also be missing their newborn grandchild’s funeral tomorrow who died earlier on in the week due to cot death.

“Mary and Stephen had already been making arrangements to get home to support their other son Dominic when this happened to Jamie.”

A GoFundMe has been set up by the family to help with medical costs. Sara commented “They are unaware of the costs at the minute but will need support with his medical fees and accommodation however long they are there.

“This will obviously take a huge pressure off Mary and Stephen.

“Jamie is one of the nicest boys you will meet.”

