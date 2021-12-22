Breaking: Queen’s Christmas plans in chaos as Covid hits the Royals

The Queen’s Christmas plans are started to crumble as the new wave of Covid-19 infections hits her family.

The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, 71, and Sir Timothy Lawrence, 66, are self-isolating at their country estate, Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire after Sir Timothy has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Now the Queen’s plans are in disarray as it looks like that she will be apart from her daughter for the big day. It comes as the Monarch, 95, prepares for her first Christmas since the death of the Duke of Edinburgh in April this year

The Queen has been trying to be cautious around mixing with others pre-Christmas, announcing this week she will spend the festive period at Windsor Castle and will not make her traditional journey to Sandringham in Norfolk. Buckingham Palace also confirmed earlier that an annual pre-Christmas lunch would be cancelled as a precaution amid fears it could put too many people’s plans in jeopardy.

This means it is the second year in a row that the lunch has not taken place. Her Majesty and Prince Philip also stayed at Windsor for Christmas last year – the first time in 33 years they didn’t celebrate at Sandringham and complete their normal Christmas plans. The royals usually make their famous Christmas morning walk to St Mary Magdalene Church on the estate surrounded by well-wishers who line the footpath.

It is not yet clear where Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge together with their children George, Charlotte and Louis, will spend Christmas.

