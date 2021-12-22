Breaking: Multiple casualties after chemical leak in Leicester.

A CHEMICAL leak at a Leicester food manufacturer has forced multiple casualties to go to hospital, with local residents told to close all windows to avoid further injuries.

According to fire services, 23 people had to be treated for gas inhalation at the scene – seven people have been taken to hospital with a further 16 treated at the Bradgate Bakery in Madeline Road, Leicester.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to the scene of the incident at 8.32 am on Wednesday, December 22. Numerous emergency services were deployed to the bakery, including six fire engines, a number of “chemical support vehicles”, four ambulance cares from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS), five crewed ambulances and a hazardous area response team. “We transported seven patients to Leicester Royal Infirmary and treated a further 16 patients at the scene,” an EMAS spokesperson said.

